These 10 gifts are perfect for outdoor adventure

Photo courtesy of iStock / martin-dm The perfect gear for the outdoors enthusiast Whether your adventures take you on day hikes or backcountry expeditions, good gear can make or break a trip. Here are 10 ideas for the adventurer on your gift list, hand-picked by 10Best's team of travel experts and voted on by 10Best readers. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Tommy Breeze No. 10: Tommy Breeze Hats Tommy Breeze invites you to “channel your happy place” with their lineup of hats. Each comes adorned with a nature-inspired patch – mountain peaks, rolling hills, a cypress tree or a serene sunset. To buy: tommybreeze.com, from $22 (Use discount code ADVENTURE15 at checkout)

Photo courtesy of SPOT No. 9: SPOT Gen4 A safe adventure is a happy adventure. Make sure your friends and family know you’re okay with this satellite GPS messenger from SPOT. When you’re out of range of cell service, you can send a pre-programmed message to up to 10 contacts or send your GPS location to emergency responders with the push of a button. To buy: findmespot.com, $149.99 (Use this link for $50 off all SPOT devices)

Photo courtesy of Marwida No. 8: Marwida Swimwear These swim shorts were designed with the water in mind. Each pair is made from up-cycled plastic, with clean lines and coral patterns inspired by the Mediterranean. Each pair sold benefits restoration of reefs through the Coral Reef Alliance. To buy: marwida.com, $169 (Use code USATODAY for 50-percent off through November 27)

Photo courtesy of Third Eye Headlamps No. 7: Third Eye Headlamp Forget the boring headlamp and go for one of these sustainably-made headlamps from Third Eye. Each is made from recyclable plastic and comes with a lifetime warranty. The headbands come in a range of colorful designs to help you personalize it. "These artsy, yet functional headlamps are recyclable, bright and convenient," says 10Best contributor Marla Cimini. To buy: thirdeyeheadlamps.com, $49.99

Photo courtesy of VOORMI No. 6: VOORMI Diversion Hoodie This relaxed fit hoodie is packed with features, including hidden thumbholes, hand warmer pockets, an internal chest pocket with a headphone port and a water repellent finish. It comes in men’s and women’s styles. To buy: voormi.com, $249

Photo courtesy of Tanka No. 5: Tanka Slow-Smoked Original Gift Box The Tanka line, made by Native American Natural Foods, features buffalo-based snacks inspired by a Native American way of wellness that feeds the body, as well as the mind and spirit. This gift box comes packed with adventure-ready snacks: six Original Bars, three Original Bites and 12 Original Sticks. To buy: tankabar.com, $59.99 (Use code TANKA10BEST for 20-percent off all products through December 31)

Photo courtesy of MSR No. 4: TrailShot Pocket-Sized Water Filter Clean water fits in your pocket with this innovative filter from MSR. The TrailShot Microfilter fits in a stash pocket and lets you drink directly from trailside water sources for instant, safe hydration. It can filter a liter in just 60 seconds. To buy: msrgear.com, $49.95

Photo courtesy of Ombraz Sunglasses No. 3: Ombraz Sunglasses These armless sunglasses are comfortable, durable and secure on your head, thanks to a built-in adjustable cord. They come in three styles, and for every pair sold, 20 mangrove trees are planted through a partnership with the Eden Reforestation Projects. To buy: ombraz.com, $140

Photo courtesy of Pang Wangle No. 2: Pang Wangle Essential Wrap with Insect Shield Skip the bug spray and wrap yourself in this Insect Shield wrap from Pang Wangle. The 6-foot-long wrap can be draped across your shoulders, wrapped around your head and neck or worn as a sarong around your waist. The Insect Shield repels mosquitos and other pests. To buy: pangwangle.com, $58

Photo courtesy of Body Glove No. 1: Body Glove Performer 11 ISUP This inflatable standup paddle board comes adventure-ready with fixed fins for straighter paddling, carbon-reinforced stringers for greater stability, a high-pressure hand pump, coil ankle leash, mobile phone dry bag and a repair kit. To buy: bodyglove.com, $999

The Experts

Marla Cimini Marla is a journalist with a passion for travel, music and culinary adventures (combining all three whenever possible)! An avid globetrotter, she has covered topics such as exotic Tahitian getaways; Santa Fe's chocolate trail; Argentine wines; and Japan's Washoku cuisine. Marla is co-author of the book, A Century of Hospitality, a historical exploration of US hotels. Her articles have appeared in numerous publications worldwide. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter or see more of her work on her website.

Eric Grossman Eric Grossman is a travel and food writer who has visited more than 50 countries. Always up for an adventure, Eric is constantly searching for new and inspiring experiences, with a keen interest in luxury travel and urban exploration. Memorable experiences have run the gamut from discussing the future of food with Ferran Adrià to sharing a stage with Coldplay.

Gerrish Lopez Gerrish Lopez is a food and travel writer/photographer whose adventures have taken her from tiny islands (Isle of Man, Lanai) to mega-cities like Mexico City and Hong Kong. A former vegetarian, Gerrish has grown to appreciate carnivorous fare through sampling the best meats in the world, including smoked pork jowl in Thailand and whole hog barbecue in South Carolina. Gerrish is always looking for products and services to make her travels easier and more efficient.

Christopher Parr Christopher Parr is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief for Pursuitist, the leading luxury travel and leisure website. An award-winning travel writer, Parr is also a luxury marketing veteran, a frequent speaker at luxury and interactive marketing conferences and a pioneer in web publishing. He launched Pursuitist in 2010 as a curated list of the good things in life, with guest contributors from Forbes, Mashable, TechCrunch, Glamour, Saveur and more sharing their favorite luxuries. Follow along on Twitter.