The best packing cubes of 2019 will keep your suitcase organized

Bring order to your luggage

For many travelers, the moment they've packed their suitcase is the moment their suitcase is in its most organized state.

After a couple of days of unpacking and repacking their belongings, their luggage is in disarray. They’ve lost track of what’s clean and what’s dirty, where that special outfit is hiding amongst the piles of clothing, and whether they forgot their shoes in the hotel room or if they’re in the front pocket of the suitcase.

Avoid the frustrations of a messy suitcase with packing cubes — Photo courtesy of E+ / martin-dm

One of the biggest challenges of travel is staying organized during the trip. Having a system of organization for your suitcase helps to keep track of your belongings and prevent them from getting lost. Though some suitcases come with pockets, compartments and interior lining to help keep things in order, it is oftentimes not enough.

A popular solution is packing cubes, which helps create a system of organization that is easy to maintain throughout an entire trip. A place for everything and everything in its place, as they say.

The experts at Reviewed tested a multitude of packing cubes over the course of two kinds of trips: a three-day beach getaway and a seven-day vacation. The tests helped to evaluate not only how well the cubes helped with organization, but also how well they contained wet bathing suits and stood up to being in transit.

eBags Six-Piece Packing Cube Value Set

eBags Six-Piece Packing Cube Value Set — Photo courtesy of Reviewed / Seamus Bellamy

According to Reviewed experts, the eBags Six-Piece Packing Cube Value Set is the best overall choice for both a checked suitcase or a carry-on bag. The durable cubes are made of a lightweight nylon and have finished interior seams that make the cubes long lasting.

The cubes come in a variety of sizes that can fit everything from bulky sweaters and dresses to smaller knickknacks like makeup, first aid kits and more.

Where to buy:

Amazon - $44.99 »

Shacke Pak - 4 Packing Cube Set

Shacke Pak - 4 Packing Cube Set — Photo courtesy of Reviewed / Seamus Bellamy

The Shacke Pak is Reviewed’s Best Value, coming in at about half the price of the eBags set, making it a great choice for budget travelers. Though there are only four cubes in this pack, they come in a range of sizes that will accommodate all of your belongings. When not in use, these cubes can be compressed and stored neatly in the kit’s laundry bag.

Where to buy:

Amazon - $24.99 »

Arc’teryx Index Packing Cubes 10 + 10

Arc'teryx Index Packing Cubes 10 + 10 — Photo courtesy of Arc'teryx

Though the Arc’teryx Index packing cubes are a little pricey, the larger Index 10 + 10 doubles as a separate duffel bag. It comes with a sturdy strap that can be attached, turning the packing cube into a day bag or an extra carry-on for your return home.

Where to buy:

Amazon - $55.00 »

Eagle Creek Pack-It Original Cube Set

Eagle Creek Pack-It Original Cube Set — Photo courtesy of Eagle Creek

Using durable materials and smart design, this three-piece set of cubes are technically quality, but when tested, the Eagle Creek cube set didn’t perform as well as Reviewed experts expected. The biggest flaw in this cube set is that even the largest cube wasn’t wide or tall enough for a dress shirt or pants.

And if you want to buy a set of cubes that will accommodate your packing needs, you end up spending significantly more – one large Eagle Creek cube nearly doubles the price of the set.

Where to buy:

Amazon - $25.99 »

Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Cube Set

Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Cube Set — Photo courtesy of Eagle Creek

The Eagle Creek Pack-It set offers three cubes that are the same dimensions as the Eagle Creek’s Original Cube Set, but the benefit of these cubes is the material they’re made with. Unlike the Original Cube Set, the Specter Cube Set is made with a lightweight material that is really resilient, making it the perfect type of packing cube for backpacking and camping trips.

Where to buy:

Amazon - $32.49 »

AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cube Set

AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cube Set — Photo courtesy of AmazonBasics

The AmazonBasics packing cubes are as the name insinuates: basic. For a low price, you receive a four-piece set that is, as Reviewed experts call it, just fine. They’re not made of the best materials and the zippers are good enough, but if you don’t travel often or are looking for a simple way to organize your suitcase, then the AmazonBasics packing cubes are a nice solution.

Where to buy:

Amazon - $20.00 »

Pro Packing Cubes Lightweight Travel Organizers

Pro Packing Cubes Lightweight Travel Organizers — Photo courtesy of Pro Packing Cubes

According to Reviewed experts, the Pro Packing Cubes are another budget-friendly solution to your packing cube needs. The only issue Reviewed experts faced when using these packing cubes is that dress shirts and blouses need to be folded up to fit into the cubes, which means you’ll likely be using the iron that’s available in your hotel room.

Where to buy:

Amazon - $19.99 »

Bagail 4 Set Packing Cubes

The Bagail packing cubes come in a set of four and are a few dollars less than Reviewed’s pick for Best Value. Just like the Shacke, the Bagail comes with a separate laundry bag that allows you to store the cubes neatly when they’re not in use. On Amazon, they have nearly a perfect score and over 2,900 customer reviews.

Where to buy:

Amazon - $19.99 »