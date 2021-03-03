What are your picks for the best subscription boxes? Vote now

Get just about anything delivered

Whether you're looking for a fashion upgrade, the latest fitness gear, your next beach read or an easy dinner solution, there's probably a subscription box suited perfectly to your needs. Some are a special splurge, others are little life savers, and all of them offer the convenience of showing up at your doorstep each month or quarter. What boxes do you subscribe to?

Vote once per day for your favorite until voting ends on Monday, March 29 at noon ET. The top 10 winners, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, April 9. Read the official Readers' Choice rules here.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Beauty Subscription Box

Which box boosts your beauty routine? — Photo courtesy of iStock / Prostock-Studio

You don’t need to leave your house to elevate your skincare or makeup routine. These 20 beauty subscription boxes help you discover your new favorite creams, serums, cleansers and makeups. Whether you’re binging Netflix at home or hitting the open road, you can get your fix shipped straight to your door.

Best Book Subscription Box

Get your next favorite book delivered — Photo courtesy of iStock / skynesher

There's nothing quite as nice as cozying up with a good book to relax and unwind at home. These subscription boxes cater to bookworms with regular deliveries to transport you.

Best Clothing Subscription Box

Revamp your wardrobe without having to go to the store — Photo courtesy of iStock / Prostock-Studio

When it comes to getting dressed in the morning, we have more choices than ever. These 20 subscription boxes bring the shopping experience home by delivering fashion finds right to your doorstep. Which is your favorite clothing subscription?

Best Food Subscription Box

Find your new favorite snack or travel the world with your taste buds — Photo courtesy of Cococlectic

Looking for new healthy snack options? How about weird and wonderful international foods? Coffees and teas from around the globe? There's a box for that! These 20 subscription boxes are perfect for foodies. Which is your favorite?

Best Health & Wellness Subscription Box

These boxes benefit your mind and body — Photo courtesy of FabFitFun

Whether you're in need of a new outfit to inspire your workouts or some quality "me" time to mentally recharge, there's a box for that. These 20 subscription boxes are all about physical and mental wellbeing.

Best Meal Delivery Service

These meal subscriptions simplify mealtime — Photo courtesy of iStock / monkeybusinessimages

Americans seem more pressed for time than ever, and a host of meal delivery services are helping save time by getting dinner on the table faster. There are meal kits for all kinds of cooks and diets – paleo, keto, vegetarian, vegan – that cut out the need to go to the grocery store by delivering just what you need for fresh, home cooked meals.

Best Subscription Box for Kids

These 20 boxes are made just for kids — Photo courtesy of Guide Dots

These 20 subscription boxes deliver educational fun to your little ones – everything from age-appropriate toys to STEM experiments to creative craft activities.

Best Subscription Box for Travelers

Let these boxes transport you — Photo courtesy of Flygirl Box

You don't always have to travel to satisfy your wanderlust. These 15 subscription boxes deliver new destinations and travel gear to your doorstep each month or quarter.

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, April 9.