10 fun ways for kids (and kids at heart) to learn online

Spice up your curriculum

There are plenty of online resources where children and parents can learn together. — Photo courtesy of Getty Images / Nebojsa93

The original intention for the Internet was to be a medium through which to exchange data and information. Sure, the Internet has since become a repository for memes, funny video clips, goofy games and a variety of entertainment, but it continues to be a place to learn.

When used internationally, the worldwide web can be a window to learning, which is very useful in these days of social distancing and staying at home.

This is rough on all of us, but especially on children whose routines have been absolutely uprooted, with classes canceled, play dates postponed and playgrounds off-limits. Hopefully, these online resources can help nurture curiosity, spark creativity and create a playful environment for kids (and the kids at heart).

"Science A Day Lessons" with Boston’s 7NEWS Meteorologists

Meteorology is a field of science that leverages chemistry and physics to study the natural phenomenon of Earth’s weather. Boston’s 7NEWS meteorologists are taking to Instagram’s IGTV to give "Science a Day" lessons. In a series of at-home experiments that are easy to recreate, this team of meteorologists introduces kids to the concepts of chemical reactions, greenhouse gasses and how clouds make rain.

History Chicks podcasts

These aren’t your average history classes (and luckily, there are no tests to take)! The History Chicks Podcasts explore history from another viewpoint that’s not often talked about in conventional classes – from a woman’s perspective.

Children will be introduced to important female figures and how they impacted historical events we’re already familiar with, like Jackie Kennedy Onassis and her role in the Kennedy Administration, as well as Ella Fitzgerald’s contributions to the world of jazz.

PBS Kids 24/7

PBS has always been a reliable source of wholesome entertainment that is engaging and educational for not only adults, but for kids as well. The same high-quality programming that explores arts, history, and culture for adults is available to kids 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

PBS Kids is on a mission to develop programming that helps children develop critical thinking skills, creative imaginations and curiosity.

Google Arts & Culture

Since the project was launched in February of 2011, Google Arts & Culture has been an online database featuring high-resolution images of art from partner museums around the globe. Currently, there are over 2,000 museums and archives participating, creating a nearly endless gallery through which to peruse.

There are plenty of ways to explore Google Arts & Culture. You can pick a museum and examine individual works of art, or you can see work by specific artists, work presented in certain mediums, and even art from different artistic movements in history.

Scratch from MIT

You don’t have to sign your child up for expensive courses or wait for them to go college to learn how to program. Scratch from MIT allows kids to create interactive stories, games and other animations all while learning the skills needed for computer programming.

Designed for ages 8 to 16, Scratch from MIT is a fun way to nurture the essential skills of creative thinking, systematic reasoning and collaboration. Plus, your child gets to share their creations with others as well as interact with other kid’s projects.

Curiosity Stream

This award-winning streaming service is solely dedicated to the world of documentaries. Select from thousands of documentaries covering subjects from the tiniest atoms to the wide expanses of our known universe. New films and series are added each week, making Curiosity Stream a consistently new world to explore.

Scholastic Learn at Home

When it comes to teaching young children, Scholastic has always been a trustworthy resource. Now, they’ve uploaded many of those same lesson plans from school to their online Learn at Home tool.

Scholastic Learn at Home is a place where kids can continue their curriculum at home with creative projects that expand upon subjects they were exploring in the classroom. There are even virtual field trips!

Seattle Symphony

The show is still going on for the Seattle Symphony who is streaming previous performances for free through Facebook and YouTube. They also have a series of family programs called "Meet the Instrument" where company members introduce their instruments to kids who want to learn more about the world of music.

Cosmic Kids Yoga

Playtime doesn’t have to be restricted. Kids who have some energy to burn might find it useful channeling it into Cosmic Kids Yoga. This YouTube channel is dedicated to getting kids up and moving while teaching them the foundations of yoga such as balance, focus, relaxation and breathing.

Whether your child is looking for a yoga adventure to relax or an energetic yoga dance class, there’s a video for all kinds of play.

Library of Congress Kids Books

You can read the original printed copy of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz from 1900. — Photo courtesy of Library of Congress

The Library of Congress is the national library of the United States. Protected within its archives are all of the culturally significant documents that have impacted this country’s history and helped to influence American life.

Among the millions of books, photographs, manuscripts and such are classic books which are now available online. Now is a great time to indulge in the classic tales and folklore.

