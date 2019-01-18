These are the best new attractions, hotels and restaurants of the past year

Add these new arrivals to your 2019 travel wish list

Each year, 10Best teams up with a panel of travel experts to nominate 20 of the year's best new openings in each of five categories: Best New Hotel, Best New Attraction, Best New Food Hall, Best New Restaurant and Best New Amusement Park Attraction. For the past four weeks, our readers have been voting for their favorite new arrivals of the past year, and the results are in.

Click on each category below to see the full list of winners:

Best New Restaurant: Anthem in Austin

Anthem describes itself as a Tex-Asian pub — Photo courtesy of Anthem

Anthem calls itself a "Tex-Asian Pub," serving fusion gastropub fare to hungry Austinites. Options range from a house-smoked vegan curry dog with Korean kraut to Chinese five spice barbecue brisket served on a sweet Hawaiian bun with braised bacon, sesame slaw, fried onions and kimchi aioli.

Best New Hotel: Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

This new resort brings a bit of Jimmy Buffett to the Great Smoky Mountains — Photo courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg

This new Gatlinburg resort combines the laid-back beach-y vibe of Jimmy Buffett with all the amenities of a mountain resort. Located just minutes from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the resort includes indoor and outdoor pool areas, the full-service St. Somewhere Spa, a fitness center and an onsite restaurant.

Best New Food Hall: Keg and Case West 7th Market in St. Paul

Hungry diners will find some two dozen vendors inside Keg and Case — Photo courtesy of Darin Kamnetz / Keg And Case West 7th Market

Situated on the grounds of the historic Schmidt Brewery, this new St. Paul food hall combines chef-driven restaurants with craft beer and a curated market of regional products. There are more than two dozen vendors onsite, serving everything from coffee and sweets to smoked meats, Jamaican chicken, pizza and barbecue.

Best New Attraction: Gathering Place in Tulsa

Visitors and locals alike can mingle in this new riverside park — Photo courtesy of Shane Bevel / A Gathering Place For Tulsa

Gathering Place, a new riverfront park in Tulsa, was designed as an inclusive green space where residents and visitors alike can relax and engage with one another. The expansive park makes use of more than 6 million gallons of water and 80 tree species, with attractions like multi-story fireplaces, an adventure playground, boathouse, sensory garden and a reading tree.

Best New Amusement Park Attraction: Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio

Winning coaster is among the world's first steel-on-wood "hyper-hybrid" coasters — Photo courtesy of Jordan Sternberg, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

With the introduction of Steel Vengeance in 2018, Cedar Point now claims the world's first steel-on-wood "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster over 200 feet tall. This FrontierTown thrill ride features a 90-degree initial drop from 205 feet, nearly 30 seconds of airtime and four inversions.

Congratulations to all our winners. Keep this list handy as you plan your 2019 travels, and remember to visit 10Best.com daily to vote in more Readers' Choice contests.