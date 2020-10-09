Spend smarter with the best loyalty programs and credit cards

Travel more for less

Travel isn't always cheap – sometimes it's free! At least that can be the case for those who leverage the vast network of miles and points programs out there. Credit cards, frequent flyer programs and hotel loyalty clubs allow travelers to earn free or discounted travel, sometimes just with your everyday spending on gas, groceries and other purchases.

10Best teamed up with a panel of miles-and-points experts to nominate the best programs for American travelers in 2020 – the credit cards, frequent flyer programs and hotel loyalty programs with the best earning potential, flexibility, extra perks and ease of redemption. For the past four weeks, our readers have been voting for their favorites, and the results are in.

Click on each category below to see the full list of winners:

Best Airline Co-Branded Credit Card: Allegiant World Mastercard

Frequent Allegiant flyers earn three points per dollar on many travel purchases — Photo courtesy of Allegiant Air

The Allegiant World Mastercard earns three points per dollar on Allegiant purchases (including air, hotel and car rental), two points per dollar on qualified dining and a point per dollar on everything else. Other perks include a 15,000-point signup bonus, BOGO vacation packages, priority boarding and a free beverage on every flight.

Best Frequent Flyer Program: American Airlines AAdvantage

AAdvantage members earn points on American Airlines and oneworld members — Photo courtesy of American Airlines

AAdvantage miles can be earned and redeemed on both American Airlines and oneworld partner airlines. Miles can be redeemed towards flights, hotels, upgrades and retail products, and they can be earned through more than 1,000 partner companies.

Best Hotel Loyalty Program: Wyndham Rewards

This is the third win for Wyndham in the Hotel Loyalty category — Photo courtesy of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The Wyndham Rewards program honors stays at some 8,000 participating hotels worldwide, including brands like Hawthorn Suites, Ramada, Howard Johnson and Super 8. Members can also choose to earn miles with partner airlines (including American and United) or on car rentals through Avis and Budget.

Best Rewards Credit Card: Bank of America Premium Rewards

This winning card comes with a generous new cardholder bonus — Photo courtesy of Bank of America

With the Bank of America Premium Rewards Credit Card, cardholders earn 50,000 bonus points with eligible purchases, unlimited two points per dollar spent on travel and dining and 1.5 points per dollar on everything else. Other perks include a $200 travel statement credit, travel insurance protections and no foreign transaction fees.

Best Travel & Hotel Co-Branded Credit Card: Wyndham Rewards Visa Signature Card

Wyndham Rewards points can be redeemed for hotel stays around the world — Photo courtesy of Wyndham Rewards

Wyndham Rewards Visa cardholders enjoy 15,000 bonus points after their first purchase, three points per dollar spent at Wyndham properties, two points per dollar spent at gas stations and grocery stores, one point per dollar spent everywhere else and no annual fees. Cardholders automatically get Wyndham Rewards GOLD Membership.

Congratulations to all our miles, points and rewards winners.