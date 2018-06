A deep dive into art

The Underwater Museum of Art (MUSA), just off the coast of Cancun, is a museum unlike any other. It's made up of over 500 life-sized sculptural installations – all sitting on the bottom of the ocean and accessed only by scuba diving, snorkeling or adventuring via glass bottom boat. Visitors will enjoy scenes like the one pictured here, a sculpture entitled Anthropocene that has become a home for various sea life.



Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills