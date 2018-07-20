These are the best gluten-free options in the United States

Which restaurants, cookbooks, beers and cider bars did you vote the best?

Just a few short years ago, going gluten-free meant favorites like pizza, bread, sweet treats and craft beer were off limits. Not so anymore. Thanks to a wealth of gluten-free options across the United States, it's easier than ever to follow a gluten-free diet, whether due to celiac disease, a gluten sensitivity or just a desire to cut out processed foods.

We asked 10Best readers to vote for their favorite gluten-free pizzerias, bakeries, beers, cider bars and cookbooks, and the results are in. Click on each category below to see the full list of winners.

Best Gluten-Free Bakery: Twist Bakery & Cafe in Millis, Mass.

Gluten-free cupcakes from Twist Bakery & Cafe — Photo courtesy of Twist Bakery & Cafe

Twist Bakery offers both sweet and savory gluten-free options, like sandwiches on house-made bulkie rolls, salads, panini, burgers, soups and sweet treats. Specialty cakes like carrot, Italian rum, chocolate raspberry and Boston cream pie come in a variety of sizes. A second location is in the works for fall of 2018.

Full list of winners: Best Gluten-Free Bakeries »

Best Gluten-Free Pizzeria: Forno Rosso in Chicago

Any pizza from Forno Rosso can be made gluten-free — Photo courtesy of Forno Rosso / Facebook

Any of the nearly two dozen types of Napoletana-style pizzas from Forno Rosso in Chicago can be made gluten-free. Diners can choose between red or white pizzas, with toppings like prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, hot Sopressata and Pecorino Romano cheese.

Full list of winners: Best Gluten-Free Pizzerias »

Best Cider Bar: Bishop Cidercade in Dallas

Bishop Cidercade pours 24 different ciders — Photo courtesy of Cidercade / Facebook

Located in the Dallas Design District, Bishop Cidercade appeals to the young at heart with 165 new and vintage arcade games, best enjoyed with a glass of cider in hand. There are 24 ciders on tap, many made in-house.

Full list of winners: Best Cider Bars »

Best Gluten-Free Beer: Aurochs Blonde Ale from Aurochs Brewing Company

Aurochs Blonde Ale subs barley with millet and quinoa — Photo courtesy of Aurochs Brewing Company

One of the most popular gluten-free brews from Aurochs Brewing Company in Pennsylvania is the Aurochs Blonde Ale, a light and citrusy beer with notes of tropical fruits brewed with millet and quinoa in place of barley.

Full list of winners: Best Gluten-Free Beers »

Best Gluten-Free Cookbook: My Paleo Patisserie by Jenni Hulet

This winning cookbook puts desserts back on the gluten-free table — Photo courtesy of Victory Belt Publishing

For anyone who’s ever wondered how gluten-free bakeries cook up such decadent desserts, look no further than My Paleo Patisserie: An Artisan Approach to Grain Free Baking. Recipes run the gamut from frostings and glazes to cakes, cookies, tarts, choux pastry, ice creams and frozen desserts, all from gluten-free ingredients.

Full list of winners: Best Gluten-Free Cookbooks »

Congratulations to all these gluten-free favorites!